Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $38,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $375.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.93 and its 200-day moving average is $346.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

