Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Lowered to $392.00 at Guggenheim

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $375.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $356.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.46.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

