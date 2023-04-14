Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Update

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 123,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.69. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.