Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 40,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

