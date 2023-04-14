Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Shares Down 1%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.04. 166,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,504% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.