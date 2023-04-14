Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.07. 119,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$998.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.54. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

