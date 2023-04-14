Energi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90,439.48 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $90,439.48 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,512,885 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

