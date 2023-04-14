Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.03 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $167,273.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,528,130 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

