Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 6.2%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.07. 2,114,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,268,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 34,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,418.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 289.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 171,276 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.