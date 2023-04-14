Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 92.1% in March

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 580,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ENSC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 154,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,761. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $307.20.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

In other Ensysce Biosciences news, Director Bob G. Gower purchased 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $44,235.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ensysce Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.