Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,947.86 ($24.12).

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,307 ($16.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21,741.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,322.91. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,616.50 ($20.02).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

