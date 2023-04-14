Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 121,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,265,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $126.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,437. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

