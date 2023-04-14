Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ORIX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Price Performance

NYSE:IX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. 25,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.