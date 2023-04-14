Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 562,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

