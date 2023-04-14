Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

EPOKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Danske cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

