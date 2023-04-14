Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.40.
EPOKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Danske cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $22.43.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
