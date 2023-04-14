Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 14th (AACG, AAME, AEY, AIRT, AKTX, ALIM, ALOT, AP, APWC, ARTW)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 14th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM). They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Danske started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF). Danske issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO). They issued a buy rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

