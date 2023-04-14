ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Cap of $12.06 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $222.89 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,505.45 or 0.99990940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01085799 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $287.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

