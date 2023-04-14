Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 942.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGFEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 4,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.76.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.