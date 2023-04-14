Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Given New $468.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $468.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $13.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $49.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $59.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $362.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 44.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

