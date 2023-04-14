Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $483.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $525.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.19, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

