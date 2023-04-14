Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

