Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,289,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

FTEC stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $117.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

