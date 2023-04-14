Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after buying an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

