Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,357 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after buying an additional 7,523,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,271,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,039,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 332,739 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

