Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $273.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

