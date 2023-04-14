Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2,352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNRG opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.