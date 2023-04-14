Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.64.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $670.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $680.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

