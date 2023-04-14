Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 672.7% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 672.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOLGF remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 72,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

