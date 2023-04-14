Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 672.7% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 672.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FOLGF remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 72,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
