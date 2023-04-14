Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 245,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 74,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Fancamp Exploration Trading Down 8.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.
About Fancamp Exploration
Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
