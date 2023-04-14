FAS Wealth Partners Buys 1,282 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.08. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

