FAS Wealth Partners Buys 944 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average of $227.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

