FAS Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.

BlackRock stock opened at $670.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $680.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

