FAS Wealth Partners Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

