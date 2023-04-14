FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 281 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $101.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

