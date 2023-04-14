FAS Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 208,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,103.9% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

