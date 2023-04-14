FAS Wealth Partners Sells 21,435 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 124,905 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,287,000. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

