Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.41. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 902,476 shares.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

(Get Rating)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company, which engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. It operates through the Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increases the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.