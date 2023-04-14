Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $994.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on FQVTF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 640 ($7.93) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,310 ($16.22) in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FQVTF opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.15.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

