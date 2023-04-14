Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

