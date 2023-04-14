Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 61,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,541,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,898,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The company has a market capitalization of $758.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

