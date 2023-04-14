Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,336,000 after buying an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 89,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 528.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.