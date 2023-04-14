Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VGT stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $398.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

