First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.14. 591,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,970,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The stock has a market cap of $752.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 415,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period.

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

