First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 844,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,834,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,748. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.208 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,788,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

