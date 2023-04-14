First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 593,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 716,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.