First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,310 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 153,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 982,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 159,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 144,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.