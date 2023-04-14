Fluent Financial LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 2.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sysco by 55.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

