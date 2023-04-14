Fluent Financial LLC Purchases 47 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

IWV opened at $237.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $261.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

