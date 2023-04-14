Fluent Financial LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $470.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $522.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.59 and its 200 day moving average is $414.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.72.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

