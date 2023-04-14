Fluent Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $178.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.